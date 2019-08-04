Mary Hartmann, 79, of Sacramento, ca passed away at home surrounded by her children after a 3 year battle with lung cancer. She is preceeded in death by her husband Leonard Hartmann. She is surived by her children, Candice, Robert, Regina, Ronald, and Richard, sister Ruth Harris, brother Wayne Busby, sister in law Yolanda Busby, her dog Scruffy along with numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was a mother to anyone that needed one. Her greatest joys were her children, family, and Scruffy. She was extremely loving, creative, smart, and hilarious. We will miss her laughter. As a long time Sacramento resident she succeeded as a real estate agent for many years. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family privately.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 4, 2019