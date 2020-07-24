1/
Mary Healy
Mary Luella (Koepke) Healy was born in Sioux Falls South Dakota February 13, 1928. Her family moved to California when she was seven years old. She graduated from San Juan High School in June 1946. She married the love of her life in October 1947 (71 years of marriage). She worked at McClellan Air Force Base as a key punch operator in the 50's, The Census Bureau in1961 and In 1962 she went to work at San Juan Unified School District for 30 years as a Computer Analyst. Mary Passed away on May 25, 2020. She is survived by her brother Harold Koepke of Citrus Heights, daughter Barbra Adams (Ron) of Sacramento, son, Thomas Healy (Terry) , of Roseville, grandchildren Michelle Ruvalcaba (Jon), Scott E. Healy (Carly) and great grandchildren Kayla Ruvalcaba and Hayes Thomas Healy. Due to COVID restrictions there will be a private ceremony at Sylvan Cemetery.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 24, 2020.
