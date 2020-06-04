Mary Heaney
Mary Fieguth Heaney passed away peacefully on May 30th in Grass Valley, CA surrounded by her eight living children. Mary was born June 3, 1935 to Henry Fieguth and Marian Oldson in Paso Robles, CA. Mary was married to James Alexander Heaney for 39 years until his death in 1994. Jim and Mary moved to South San Francisco in 1958, and made South City their lifelong home before moving to Auburn, CA in 1987. Mary is survived by eight of her nine children, eight sons and daughters in law, 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Internment will take place at New Auburn Cemetery on Friday, June 5th at 1:30 pm. Celebration of Life will be held on July 18, 2020 in Incline Village, NV. The family thanks her many friends for their thoughts and prayers, and wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Crystal Ridge Care Center for their devoted care of her for the final years of her life. The family requests a donation to your favorite charity instead of flowers.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 4, 2020.
