Mary lived a very interesting life. She was born in Argentina (to Swedish and English parents), where her father was assigned to develop citrus properties for a British railroad. After the assignment was finished, the family moved to Maxwell, CA, where her father was a manager for Mills Orchards. She later lived in San Clemente, Honolulu, Pleasant Hill, Stockton, Las Vegas (NV), and finally in Sun City Roseville. She was married briefly to Mr. Emmanuel Maciel, a United Airlines pilot. Mary worked for the Union Pacific railroad, from which she retired before moving to Sun City. Mary is survived by her sister Eugenia Kryder Lundin of Reedley, CA, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws scattered between Sweden, Hawaii, and California. Mary will be remembered as a very beautiful tall blonde who loved the 49ers, the Raiders, the Sacramento Kings, and a gin martini before dinner. The family would like to acknowledge the friendship, help, and guidance of Mr. Clifford Gersten during her later years.

