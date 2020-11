Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Houck

April 27, 1934 - November 15, 2020

Fort Valley, Georgia - Mary Louise Houck was born in Dodge City Kansas and moved to California as teenager. She was married to William Houck who passed in 1990. She leaves behind her children, Larry, Jeffrey, Linda, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.





