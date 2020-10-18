1/1
Mary J. Enriquez
1947 - 2020
August 30, 1947 - September 27, 2020
Sacramento, California - Mary's love for her family was unmatched. She was married to the love of her life, Danny Enriquez, for 54 years. Mary was a constant in the lives of her children Denise and Daniel. She was a fierce protector, supporter, and when warranted, the heavy hand (or the stink eye) that kept them in check. Mary was the typical grandma, spoiling all of her 6 grandkids at every opportunity. There wasn't anything that she wouldn't do for her family.
Mary enjoyed spending time with her friends from all walks of life – particularly the long-time ones from Alhambra Bowl & The Posse (a group of friends 70+ years old). But more than that, she loved being around her sisters, either eating Sunday dinner, drinking Kalua & coffee, or taking the occasional weekend sisters trip. The surviving sisters are mum & will not share the details of those trips!
Mary had a long career with State of California, working for both Lieutenant Governors Dymally & McCarthy in addition to serving as the Indian Child Welfare Coordinator, Social Services Department. Her real passion was her work and contribution for Native American non-profit organizations: Sacramento Urban Indian Health Project, Inc. (SUIHPI) and the California Rural Indian Health Board (CRIHB).
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Enriquez; daughter, Denise Garcia (Jesus); son, Daniel Enriquez (Kristina); grandson, Jesus Garcia; granddaughters: Desiree & Delayna Garcia; Jasmine, Brandi & Ciara Enriquez; great-granddaughter Mia Enriquez-Sanchez. Also survived by her siblings Irene Canseco (David), Ronald Rivera (Yong), Helena Lewis and Rita Moreno (Carlos) and many relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Mary is preceded in death by her parents Severino Rivera and Feducia Talanoff and brothers: Frank DeMille, Stephen Rivera and Anthony Rivera.
A Catholic mass will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1:00pm at Holy Spirit Church. An open memorial to pay your respects at William Land Park (13th & Riverside area). Please join us for a brief visit anytime between 3:00-5:00pm. We will be adhering to strict social distancing rules due to COVID-19. Masks are mandatory.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Holy Spirit Church
