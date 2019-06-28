Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary J. Rothengass. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born March 29, 1931. Mary passed away peacefully on June 09, 2019 at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her son William L. Burke. She is survived by her two sons Lawrence Burke of Vancouver WA. & Terrence Burke Pollock Pines, CA. Two Grandchildren William & Maria. Mary was born in Chicago to Merrill & Vera Brown on March 29, 1931. After graduating from Calumet High School Chicago, she pursued a career business Admin. Having moved to central valley in 1962. She was a member San Joaquin Sherriff Dept. for many years until finally moving to Sacramento and working for UCD Hospital as an Medical transcriber until her retirement. Mary was laid to rest on June 18, 2019 at St. Mary's cemetery in Sacramento with her family and friends with her. We miss you Mom.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 28, 2019

