Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane Delavan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Jane Yost Delavan, daughter of Charles Zartman Yost and Irene L. Norris Yost, passed on peacefully on May 23rd, 2019, just a few days past her 97th birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Marlin Jessup "Jim" Delavan, and is survived by her daughters Carolee Johnstone, Janette Delavan, and Martha Lynne Rotter, sons-in-law Michael Johnstone and Ron Singler, granddaughters Alicia Johnstone, Rachel McDonald, and Margaux Rotter, grandson-in-law Conor McDonald, and great grandchildren, Sloane Rose and Silas Orion McDonald. Jim, who met Mary Jane on a blind date ("it was love at first sight"), served in the US Navy in the South Pacific on the USS New Orleans during WWII. While Jim was overseas, Mary Jane worked in the accounting office at UC Berkeley for Lawrence Labs on the Manhattan Project. Mary Jane was born in San Francisco and grew up in Berkeley. She attended UC Berkeley where she joined Alpha Xi Delta and remained an active member for 79 years. Mary Jane and Jim moved to Sacramento in 1947, and Mary Jane continued to live in the area for 72 years, where she was active in numerous organizations, including P.E.O. - Chapter BL, Camp Fire Girls, Women's Forum, Fremont Presbyterian Church and Mariners Nautical 9, and many bridge clubs. Mary Jane loved bridge and she loved to travel, first with Jim to destinations such as the Caribbean, Europe, Hong Kong, and Hawaii, and later with Janette or friends to, among others, the Panama Canal and the US Southeast and Midwest. As her deteriorating health increasingly limited such excursions, disability never shadowed Mary Jane's remarkable bright spirit. She always had smiles and loving welcomes for all of her family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held on July 13th at 1:30 p.m. at Fremont Presbyterian Church. Donations in her memory may be made to the or Mustard Seed School.

Mary Jane Yost Delavan, daughter of Charles Zartman Yost and Irene L. Norris Yost, passed on peacefully on May 23rd, 2019, just a few days past her 97th birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Marlin Jessup "Jim" Delavan, and is survived by her daughters Carolee Johnstone, Janette Delavan, and Martha Lynne Rotter, sons-in-law Michael Johnstone and Ron Singler, granddaughters Alicia Johnstone, Rachel McDonald, and Margaux Rotter, grandson-in-law Conor McDonald, and great grandchildren, Sloane Rose and Silas Orion McDonald. Jim, who met Mary Jane on a blind date ("it was love at first sight"), served in the US Navy in the South Pacific on the USS New Orleans during WWII. While Jim was overseas, Mary Jane worked in the accounting office at UC Berkeley for Lawrence Labs on the Manhattan Project. Mary Jane was born in San Francisco and grew up in Berkeley. She attended UC Berkeley where she joined Alpha Xi Delta and remained an active member for 79 years. Mary Jane and Jim moved to Sacramento in 1947, and Mary Jane continued to live in the area for 72 years, where she was active in numerous organizations, including P.E.O. - Chapter BL, Camp Fire Girls, Women's Forum, Fremont Presbyterian Church and Mariners Nautical 9, and many bridge clubs. Mary Jane loved bridge and she loved to travel, first with Jim to destinations such as the Caribbean, Europe, Hong Kong, and Hawaii, and later with Janette or friends to, among others, the Panama Canal and the US Southeast and Midwest. As her deteriorating health increasingly limited such excursions, disability never shadowed Mary Jane's remarkable bright spirit. She always had smiles and loving welcomes for all of her family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held on July 13th at 1:30 p.m. at Fremont Presbyterian Church. Donations in her memory may be made to the or Mustard Seed School. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.