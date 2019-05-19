Born Mary Jane Kelly on October 18, 1922, Jane died quietly in her home May 11, 2019. She was active in the Sacramento community as a member of the Mercy Guild and was a 35 year member of the Rho Kappa Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International. She is survived by 2 daughters, Mary Margaret Ross, Carmichael, CA and Elizabeth Ann Bennett, Fallon, NV, and a cousin Dirk Lynn, Anderson, CA who she raised as a son; as well as 2 grandsons, 4 great grandchildren and other family members. She will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Raymond E. Drisdell at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, Fair Oaks, CA; burial will be private.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 19, 2019