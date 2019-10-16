Passed away on October 11, 2019 Loving wife of John Fuoco for 51 years she finally is reunited with her beloved husband. Dearly loved by her children Jeanene, Mary, Elizabeth, Linda, John, Gina, Loretta, Theresa, Andrew and Rochelle. Also beloved by her many grandchildren. Born in International Falls, Mn. Mary Jane lived a life of faith, integrity and Love. She was a remarkable woman who dedicated her life to her Family and Church. She enjoyed many friendships born of her incredible compassion and the light she brought to their lives. She will be missed by all. Viewing will be at on October 17 2019 from 6-8 pm at Sierra View Funeral Home 6201 Fair Oaks Blvd. Carmichael, Ca. She will have a funeral mass at her beloved church Our Lady of Assumption on Friday October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. 5057 Cottage Way, Carmichael. Internment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Reception at her home following that.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 16, 2019