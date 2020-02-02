Jean died in her home January 27, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born 11/12/25 in Los Molinos, CA. She graduated high school at the age of 16 and then came to Sacramento with her best friend for housing and a job. She lived and worked in Sacramento for 79 years. She is pre-deceased by husband John Dezso and survived by daughter Pat Separovich (Bob). She is gramma to 3 grandchildren, Michelle (Todd), Matt (Kristi) and Mark (Claudia). Granny to 7 great grandchildren and Aunt Mary Jean to many nieces and nephews. Her big heart and kind spirit was respected and loved by all who knew her. Family and friends are welcome to attend a visitation on Wednesday, February 5 from 5-7 p.m. and a funeral service on Thursday, February 6 at 10 a.m. All at East Lawn Elk Grove Mortuary, 9189 E. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove, CA
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 2, 2020