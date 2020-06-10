Mary passed away May 30th, 2020. She was born 92 years ago in Sacramento, CA to Byron and Cecelia McBain. At LeLand Standford Junior High School she met the love of her life, Wally Merva, they were married for 64 years. She was a Class of 1946 graduate of C.K. McClatchy High School. She retired from the State of California, Employment Development Department after 16 years of service. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Cecelia, her loving husband Wally and her three sisters, Melba, Nina and Lois. She is survived by her son, Dan Merva and daughter, Connie Pryor. Mary leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Peter (Kara), Kelley (Jeff), Anna, Marko, and Jessica and four great grandchildren, Luke, Hazel, Chase, and Connor and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary loved her family and especially seeing her great grandchildren blossom. The matriarch of her family, she will be forever missed. At her request, no services will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store