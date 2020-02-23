Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jessie Martinez. View Sign Service Information St Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Rd Sacramento , CA 95820 (916)-452-4831 Send Flowers Obituary

My siblings and I were blessed to have a mother so full of life, that had a true giving, caring and loving spirit. Her smile was always so genuine, warming and inviting to all. Mary Martinez was born in Sacramento, Ca. on May 25, 1938 to Francisco and Tomasa Avalos. She went home to be with the lord February 17, 2020 while surrounded by her children. She is preceded in death by her husband Gene Martinez, her father Francisco Avalos, mother Tomasa Avalos, brothers Frank Avalos and Albert Avalos. Mary is survived by her children Robert Avalos, Carmen Fisher, Frances White, Vicente Martinez, Manuel Martinez, David Martinez and over 30 grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Our mother Mary was the meaning of Vibrant True Light. Moms enthusiasm for life, genuine kindness, acceptance, zest for cooking, music, dancing, singing, and enjoying a penny machine will be dearly missed. No words can express the great void a mother who showers her family with unconditional love leaves in our hearts. We were blessed with the most amazing woman to call Mom, grandma/ abuelita and great grandma. A true matriarch that guided her family with love and patience Mommy, you will never be forgotten. Services will be held at 1pm on February 28,2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery Chapel 6509 Fruitridge Rd. Sacramento, CA 95820 As requested By Mary, please wear bright clothing for her celebration of life.

