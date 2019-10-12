Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jo (Henlin) Adams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved Mary Jo (Henlin) Adams passed away on Sept 26, 2019 in Orangevale, California, at age 76. Mary Jo and her twin sister, Marjorie, were born at St. Vincent's Hospital in Los Angeles, California on November 19, 1942, to Mary Mt. Carmel and Edward Jerome Henlin. Mary Jo will be forever loved and remembered by Michael, her husband of 53 years. She is survived by sons, Mark, David, and Patrick, their partners and spouses (Rachel, Jennie, and Gabby), and her grandchildren Devin, Dylan, Cole, and Rae. Mary Jo remained close to sister Marjorie, and to brother, Paul. Her sister, Kathleen, predeceased her. Mary Jo attended schools in Downey, California, and graduated from Downey High School in 1960. After completing two years at Cerritos College she graduated from California Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Health Sciences Administration degree from Saint Mary's College of California. Mary Jo began her nursing career as a pediatric nurse at UCLA Medical Center and then at Studebaker Hospital in Norwalk, California. She then devoted several years to raising her sons. She resumed her nursing career as an intensive care nurse at Corona Community Hospital, then at Carson Community Hospital in Carson City, Nevada, and completed her career at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital. In addition to her nursing career, Mary Jo studied art and interior design. Her family and friends appreciated the beauty she created in the homes she redesigned and decorated. We remember Mary Jo's love of family, nurturing kindness, generosity, creative spirit, and intelligence. We treasure her memory as beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and gracious friend. Her special gifts were love and a smile. She has been a truly wonderful wife, who brought joy through many years. A funeral Mass will be held at Divine Savior Catholic Church 9079 Greenback Lane, Orangevale on Monday, October 21, at 10:30am, followed by a Celebration of Life at the church hall.

Our beloved Mary Jo (Henlin) Adams passed away on Sept 26, 2019 in Orangevale, California, at age 76. Mary Jo and her twin sister, Marjorie, were born at St. Vincent's Hospital in Los Angeles, California on November 19, 1942, to Mary Mt. Carmel and Edward Jerome Henlin. Mary Jo will be forever loved and remembered by Michael, her husband of 53 years. She is survived by sons, Mark, David, and Patrick, their partners and spouses (Rachel, Jennie, and Gabby), and her grandchildren Devin, Dylan, Cole, and Rae. Mary Jo remained close to sister Marjorie, and to brother, Paul. Her sister, Kathleen, predeceased her. Mary Jo attended schools in Downey, California, and graduated from Downey High School in 1960. After completing two years at Cerritos College she graduated from California Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Health Sciences Administration degree from Saint Mary's College of California. Mary Jo began her nursing career as a pediatric nurse at UCLA Medical Center and then at Studebaker Hospital in Norwalk, California. She then devoted several years to raising her sons. She resumed her nursing career as an intensive care nurse at Corona Community Hospital, then at Carson Community Hospital in Carson City, Nevada, and completed her career at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital. In addition to her nursing career, Mary Jo studied art and interior design. Her family and friends appreciated the beauty she created in the homes she redesigned and decorated. We remember Mary Jo's love of family, nurturing kindness, generosity, creative spirit, and intelligence. We treasure her memory as beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and gracious friend. Her special gifts were love and a smile. She has been a truly wonderful wife, who brought joy through many years. A funeral Mass will be held at Divine Savior Catholic Church 9079 Greenback Lane, Orangevale on Monday, October 21, at 10:30am, followed by a Celebration of Life at the church hall. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close