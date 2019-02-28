Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jo Rudrow. View Sign

It is with a deep sadness and deeper love that the family of Mary Jo Rudrow announces her passing into the arms of her Lord and Savior on 16 February 2019. Born in Kansas City, MO she was the youngest of five in her family. She enjoyed a very active youth with a close knit family. It was always a treat to hear her relate stories of that time and listen to that infectious laugh she always had. Mary Jo worked as a very successful beautician in her early years. She married Blaine Landers and after a short period saw him leave for Viet Nam. She lost her husband eleven months later. It was several years later that Rob Rudrow entered her life and she had to endure another Viet Nam separation. They were married in 1968 and she began a new life as an Army wife in the Pentagon in Washington D.C. While Rob worked in the Pentagon, Mary Jo was busy selling cosmetics in the same building for a local store. She was the consummate mate in that role accompanying Rob to Indiana, Illinois, Iowa back to D.C. and on to Maryland and Carmichael. Wherever she went she made new friends. While in Maryland she volunteered to chair the Army Emergency Relief office assisting young families with their housing and financial problems. That was her hallmark - always helping others. Her time in Carmichael was spent raising her two grandsons who lost their mother early in life. This is where she earned her name "Guppie". To this day she is still Guppie to her family. Mary Jo was an active crafter and decorator. She participated in craft fairs and decorated three homes, completely redesigning one of them. Her first love was the motorhome and she and Rob spent much time on the road with friends caravanning to different places. Many wonderful hours were spent gathered at different campgrounds. She topped off her motorhome career by driving the entire distance to Key West, Florida and return. She liked to refer to herself as the "truck driving Mama" and she was good at it. Many wonderful memories and dear friendships punctuated her time here. She was a good friend, a bright light, a dynamic personality and the best mate any man could ask for. She will be sorely missed by many. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Contributions may be made to First Call Hospice, 6929 Sunrise Blvd #180, Citrus Heights, CA 95610

It is with a deep sadness and deeper love that the family of Mary Jo Rudrow announces her passing into the arms of her Lord and Savior on 16 February 2019. Born in Kansas City, MO she was the youngest of five in her family. She enjoyed a very active youth with a close knit family. It was always a treat to hear her relate stories of that time and listen to that infectious laugh she always had. Mary Jo worked as a very successful beautician in her early years. She married Blaine Landers and after a short period saw him leave for Viet Nam. She lost her husband eleven months later. It was several years later that Rob Rudrow entered her life and she had to endure another Viet Nam separation. They were married in 1968 and she began a new life as an Army wife in the Pentagon in Washington D.C. While Rob worked in the Pentagon, Mary Jo was busy selling cosmetics in the same building for a local store. She was the consummate mate in that role accompanying Rob to Indiana, Illinois, Iowa back to D.C. and on to Maryland and Carmichael. Wherever she went she made new friends. While in Maryland she volunteered to chair the Army Emergency Relief office assisting young families with their housing and financial problems. That was her hallmark - always helping others. Her time in Carmichael was spent raising her two grandsons who lost their mother early in life. This is where she earned her name "Guppie". To this day she is still Guppie to her family. Mary Jo was an active crafter and decorator. She participated in craft fairs and decorated three homes, completely redesigning one of them. Her first love was the motorhome and she and Rob spent much time on the road with friends caravanning to different places. Many wonderful hours were spent gathered at different campgrounds. She topped off her motorhome career by driving the entire distance to Key West, Florida and return. She liked to refer to herself as the "truck driving Mama" and she was good at it. Many wonderful memories and dear friendships punctuated her time here. She was a good friend, a bright light, a dynamic personality and the best mate any man could ask for. She will be sorely missed by many. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Contributions may be made to First Call Hospice, 6929 Sunrise Blvd #180, Citrus Heights, CA 95610 Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close