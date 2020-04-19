Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Joanne (Leask) Holmes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Joanne Leask Holmes passed away of natural causes on April 6, 2020. She was born on September 9, 1925. Her parents were Hazel Shepard Netherton Leask and Haswell Thomson Leask of Santa Cruz, California. She grew up on her family's ranch in the foothills east of Waterford, California with her three sisters, Peggy, Bobby, and Dorothy. She attended Waterford Elementary School, then Oakdale High School. She never forgot her high school song, and would sing it at any opportunity, with great vigor. She attended Modesto Junior College, and then transferred to UC Davis, majoring in home economics. While there, she was the editor-in-chief of the Cal Aggie Newspaper in 1945 and 1946. It was also at UC Davis where she met her beloved Roy M. Holmes. They were married in 1948, and began life together in Clarksburg, where Roy farmed with his brother Joseph Holmes. All five of their children were born during their years in Clarksburg. Between 1968 and 1977, they moved between Madera, Knights Landing, Merced, and then settled in Woodland. While her children were young, Mary Jo was a wonderful Den leader for Cub Scout Pack 7. For many years she anonymously sent valentines to her grown up Cub Scouts. She also helped with her daughters' Camp Fire Girls sewing and cooking activities, always supporting their mint candy sales. She and Roy performed in a Clarksburg entertainment group called The Mix Masters, participating in song and dance skits. They began playing bridge with other Clarksburg couples, a bridge group that lasted for over 50 years. They expanded their family in the early 70's when they opened their home and their hearts to a Japanese exchange student who lived with them for a year. Sechiko Suzuki became a well loved member of the family. Upon moving to the Woodland area, Mary Jo joined Puss 'n' Boots to help raise funds for the Children's Home Society. She also joined the P.E.O. sisterhood, which became a profoundly important part of her life. Other community activities included serving on the Literacy Council Board and participating in Toastmasters. Words mattered to Mary Jo. She was a great reader and wrote two self-published novels and many poems. For close to 50 years, Mary Jo was a member of the Woodland Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. There she sang in the choir with Roy, shared in prayer groups and bible classes. She spent several years knitting close to 100 prayer shawls which she gave to family, friends and other people in need. The church and her faith were deeply important to her, and her actions in life embodied the principles of her faith: to love God and to love her neighbors. But the most important aspect of Mary Jo's life was caring for, supporting and loving her family. She cherished Roy, her husband of 71 years and was devoted to him. They shared a full life together loving each other, their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary Jo was wickedly smart, funny, wise, a quiet leader, and a blessing to all who knew her. She leaves an inspirational legacy for us all. We will miss her more than words can express. Mary Jo was predeceased by her parents, Hazel and Haswell Leask, her sisters Peggy Epstein and Bobby Hart, and her daughter-in-law, Pam Wolosz. She is survived by her husband Roy, children Lydia (Roger) Morgan of Citrus Heights, CA, Dan (April) Holmes of Ventura, CA, Marjorie (David) Brown of Woodland, CA, Rebecca Holmes of Helena, Montana, Jim Holmes of Ashland, OR.; Her grandchildren Matt (Rebecca) Holmes, Ben (Naomi) Holmes, Sam (Heather) Morgan, Lydia Holmes and Zeke Holmes; Great grandchildren, Ethan, Ryan and Owen Holmes, Saige, Ivy and Judah Morgan. A date for her memorial service will be announced once the COVID-19 quarantine is lifted.

