We celebrate the life of Mary Josephine Brandenburg. Having passed on February 12, 2019 she left us physically, but her spirit, legacy and memory will remain with us throughout our lives. She was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico, January 15, 1939. She married the love of her life, Robert Leroy Brandenburg in 1974 and they made their home in Orangevale, CA. Since his passing in 2000 she has continued to dedicate her life to the service of others. Mary worked for 35 years at Mercy San Juan Hospital in Carmichael, CA as a medical secretary, but she was much more to the staff and patients she served; she was the constant calm in the relentless storm. She loved spending time with her family and always saw the good in others. Her ever-present smile and infectious laugh adorned her gentile soul inviting both strangers and friends to share in the peace that centered her. Her faith in Christ was an anchor that informed her path. She is survived by her sisters, Lydia Dison, Marcy Ortiz, Rosita Martinez, and Dolores Hanley and her brothers Thomas Martinez and Donny Martinez. We love you Mary. Go in peace with God.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2019