Born October 9, 1955, Mary Trudeau passed from this life on May 28, 2020. Mary experienced poor health for many years preceding her death. Her life will be celebrated and honored by many. She will be sincerely missed by her family; her daughter & son-in-law, Taryn and Lincoln Manning and her grandchildren, Reagan, Carson and Nolan Manning. Her siblings, Dorothy Patch-Kennedy, Theresa Chapman, Margaret Hollingsworth & brother-in-law, Alan Hollingsworth, Frank Patch & Sister-in-law, Suzanne Patch, Chris Patch, Cyndi Wasson & brother-in-law, Sandy Wasson, Michael Patch and Jerry & Robyn Trudeau. She was also treasured in life and will be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her loving parents, Robert Patch and Kathleen Patch, as well as her two beloved brothers-in-law, John Kennedy and Philip Chapman. Mary was witty, intelligent, and loyal. Her loving heart, along with her cutting, sarcastic sense of humor and her deeply compassionate soul is a loss to this world. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude's Hospital. St. Jude's was near and dear to Mary's heart. Plans for a memorial will be made and related after the Covid-19 pandemic has passed and it is once again safe to gather.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store