Mary Kashiwabara passed peacefully in her sleep, at home, on April 6, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. She was the first born child of Takeo and Yukiko Miyamoto of Loomis, CA. Preceded in death by her husband Tom, daughter Gerri & brother Tom. Survived by her brother Eddie, sister Sumi (Robert), daughters Karen (Robert) and Linda (Paul), 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Mary enjoyed the many happy family gatherings. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Friday May 3, 2019 at the Placer Buddhist Church, 3192 Boyington Road, Penryn, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 28, 2019