Mary Katherine Fahey, age 68, passed away on 06/08/2020 at the home she shared with her brother, Brian Fahey in Sacramento, CA. A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial was held on 06/18/2020 at the Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America, MN, followed by interment in the church cemetery. Mary was born on 09/14/1951 in Shakopee, MN, and attended grade school at St. Mark's Grade School in Shakopee, MN. She graduated from Reseda High School in Reseda, CA. Mary worked in food service and as an in home care provider. For the last 21 years, she resided in Sacramento, CA. In addition to Shakopee and Reseda, she also resided in Falls Church, VA; Houston, TX; and Kirkland, WA. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Greg and Betty Fahey; Infant Sister, Maureen; Brothers, John and Patrick Fahey. Mary is survived by her Older Brother, Brian Fahey of Sacramento, CA; other relatives and friends.



