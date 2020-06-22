Mary Katherine Fahey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Katherine Fahey, age 68, passed away on 06/08/2020 at the home she shared with her brother, Brian Fahey in Sacramento, CA. A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial was held on 06/18/2020 at the Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America, MN, followed by interment in the church cemetery. Mary was born on 09/14/1951 in Shakopee, MN, and attended grade school at St. Mark's Grade School in Shakopee, MN. She graduated from Reseda High School in Reseda, CA. Mary worked in food service and as an in home care provider. For the last 21 years, she resided in Sacramento, CA. In addition to Shakopee and Reseda, she also resided in Falls Church, VA; Houston, TX; and Kirkland, WA. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Greg and Betty Fahey; Infant Sister, Maureen; Brothers, John and Patrick Fahey. Mary is survived by her Older Brother, Brian Fahey of Sacramento, CA; other relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved