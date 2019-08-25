Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kathleen Montgomery. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Kathleen Montgomery, age 77, passed away on 8-11-2019 in Citrus Heights CA. She was born on February 17, 1942 in Sacramento CA.. The daughter of the late William Mixon Oakes and Mary Jane Oakes (Brody). "Katie" is survived by her loving husband, Noah Montgomery Jr. of Citrus Heights, Brother John Oakes (Janet) El Dorado Hills, Children; Jacob Peter "JP" Eres III (Aracely) - Plumas Lakes, Jonathon Patrick Eres (Amy) - Roseville, Joseph Price Eres (Roxanne) - Elk Grove, Noah Joseph Montgomery (Dawn) Granite Bay, Johnny Lynn Johnston (Eureka), Gerri Lou Weeks (Merced) Noah Montgomery III Granite Bay, her grandchildren and great grandchildren and countless cousins, nieces and nephews. Katie was many things to many people. She was a loving companion and caregiver to her mother. Wonderful, caring "Sis" to her brother John and his family. Caring, supportive wife to her husband "Joe". Devoted mother to her children and anyone else she felt the need to "Mother". She was "Crazy Granny" to her 17 Grandchildren. She was a loyal, caring, giving friend to so many others. Katie was a dedicated Mother and Grandmother first and foremost. She kept tabs on all of her "babies". She cherished her children and grandchildren and always made each one of them feel they were her favorite. She was the ultimate "Mamma Bear". God help you if you messed with her cubs! Rest assured, Katie is in a better place and now can breathe easy. She will be sorely missed by all. A Private service will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, Ca.

