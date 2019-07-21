Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Noie) Koehler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary (Noie) Koehler passed away peacefully in her sleep in June of 2019. She was born in 1945 in Berkeley,CA, where she graduated from CAL and became an English teacher. She and her family resided in Sacramento for 43 years, where she earned a Master's Degree in English from Sac. State. She taught English at local high schools and colleges. Noie leaves behind husband Bob, daughter Julie and her husband Mike and their children Nick and Claire, and son Tom and his wife Betsy and their children Kent and Rose, and Noie's four siblings,Terry, Gay, Pepper, and Zack, and numerous friends, colleagues, and former students. A special thanks to the many who visited Noie over the years as she declined, and to the caregivers, doctors, nurses, and medical staff who cared for her. Noie was an amazingly active wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, and athlete. She will be missed.

