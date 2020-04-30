Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. Mencarini. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Louise Lewis Mencarini was born on August 16, 1927 in Clarkston Washington. She died on April 25, 2020. She attended the University of Washington and received her nursing degree from St. Mary's School of Nursing in 1952. In 1953 she married Louis Mencarini, and they had 3 children. She was a stay at home mom while the kids were small and returned to the nursing profession when they became teenagers. Throughout these years she volunteered with their activities, was PTA president, and was band camp nurse. She continued working until age 70, maintained her license until age 80, and was still getting job offers at age 90. She was a founding member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church where she volunteered countless hours until just a few months before her passing. She was the last surviving "Golden Girl" of the parish. She was a charter member of the Italian Catholic Federation. She held many offices and was a familiar face over the years at dinners and other fundraisers. In 2011 she and the family were honored as the recipients of the organization's Family of the Year award. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis in 2003; and her brothers Glen, Melvin, and Howard. She is survived by her daughter Sandra and her husband Dean Barrett, son Joseph and his wife Dina, and daughter Susan and her husband Jay Newsome. She was Nonna to Jess and Sam Barrett, Michael and Sydney Mencarini, and Nicholas and Cameron Newsome. A memorial Mass and reception are being planned for a later date.

