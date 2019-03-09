Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. Villegas. View Sign

Got the wings of the most beautiful Angel on the morning of February 22, 2019 at the age of 74. She was at home surrounded by the ones who loved her the most and the ones she loved the most. Her son Vincent Villegas of Santa Rosa. Her granddaughter and grandson Jordan and Silas Alvarenga of Santa Rosa. She was born in Sacramento on December 18, 1944 to Rex and Hilda Hale. She moved to Santa Rosa from Sacramento in 1965 to start her own life with her husband Frank Villegas. She worked as an auditor at Exchange Bank for 38 years, but her real love was her family. To everyone who loved her she was always known as Gramma. She was always a loving person with the biggest heart and such a warm personality who opened her arms and her home to anyone she loved. She will never be forgotten and she will always be very much loved and very much missed. Now Gramma and Papa can be in each other's arms again. "If Love Could Have Saved You, You Would Have Lived Forever."

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 9, 2019

