Mary Lee Souza Lay, 86, received her angel wings on December 26th, 2019. Mary was born 09/23/1933 in Auburn, CA. She was previously married to James F. Souza, at the age of 17 and they had 3 children; Bruce, Cynthia and Brad (Gale). Mary had 2 granddaughters; Katherine Lee and Carla Malia Souza. In 1983 she married Bert Lay and was a stepmother to Michael (Tamora). Mary loved to sew, read, garden, and travel to Hawaii. She was a loving friend to all who knew her. Family and friends are invited to attend a Remembrance service on Saturday January 18th, 2020 at 11am at Lambert Funeral Home on 400 Douglas Blvd in Roseville, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 12, 2020