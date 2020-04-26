Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Cayocca. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lou Cayocca, died at home on February 28, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Gus and Sarah Porro and her grandson Brett Shaad and is survived by her husband Ken Cayocca, daughter Sandy Cunha (Dick), grandson Brian Shaad and best friend Winnie Frei. She, being of good Italian stock, leaves a host of relatives and friends as well. Mary Lou was born, raised and resided in Sacramento her entire life. Growing up on 15th and V Street she attended local schools and graduated from C.K. Mc McClatchy High School. She was happy to tell people that one of her first jobs was that of one of the first "soda jerk's" at the Tower Pharmacy. She also worked at the executive airport and for the City of Sacramento. She was not afraid of hard work and worked alongside anyone that was doing work for/with her. Mary Lou always, always, provided a wonderful home for her family and friends. Mary Lou was active around her home which she kept exquisite inside and out. She was literally a gourmet cook and hosted wonderful dinner parties and had family and friends for holiday dinners beyond compare - no one ever left her table hungry or thirsty. She was also involved in all types of athletic activities which included: water and snow skiing, bowling, golf, horseback riding and when she and Kenny moved to "the ranch" she rode along with everyone on her beautiful horse Cativo and always provided meals at roundup and various other occasions for anyone who attended. Even though she was tough and strong and to know her was to appreciate what a wonderful person she was and how she could bring you into her life and surround you with her goodness and kindness in a very real upfront manner, With much gratitude the family gives many thanks for the wonderful care and kindness provided by Ana, Lusi, Marina and Vera - with a special thank you to Father Ed. She is truly missed, but will always be with us and we are so grateful for the time we had with her. We love you Lulu. Per her request no services were held.

Mary Lou Cayocca, died at home on February 28, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Gus and Sarah Porro and her grandson Brett Shaad and is survived by her husband Ken Cayocca, daughter Sandy Cunha (Dick), grandson Brian Shaad and best friend Winnie Frei. She, being of good Italian stock, leaves a host of relatives and friends as well. Mary Lou was born, raised and resided in Sacramento her entire life. Growing up on 15th and V Street she attended local schools and graduated from C.K. Mc McClatchy High School. She was happy to tell people that one of her first jobs was that of one of the first "soda jerk's" at the Tower Pharmacy. She also worked at the executive airport and for the City of Sacramento. She was not afraid of hard work and worked alongside anyone that was doing work for/with her. Mary Lou always, always, provided a wonderful home for her family and friends. Mary Lou was active around her home which she kept exquisite inside and out. She was literally a gourmet cook and hosted wonderful dinner parties and had family and friends for holiday dinners beyond compare - no one ever left her table hungry or thirsty. She was also involved in all types of athletic activities which included: water and snow skiing, bowling, golf, horseback riding and when she and Kenny moved to "the ranch" she rode along with everyone on her beautiful horse Cativo and always provided meals at roundup and various other occasions for anyone who attended. Even though she was tough and strong and to know her was to appreciate what a wonderful person she was and how she could bring you into her life and surround you with her goodness and kindness in a very real upfront manner, With much gratitude the family gives many thanks for the wonderful care and kindness provided by Ana, Lusi, Marina and Vera - with a special thank you to Father Ed. She is truly missed, but will always be with us and we are so grateful for the time we had with her. We love you Lulu. Per her request no services were held. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close