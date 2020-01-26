Mary Lou Linker, beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. Born in Paris City, Arkansas in September 1934, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 18th, 2020 at the age of 85 years young. Preceded by her son Brad, mother Opal Nelson, former husband Harvey Linker, brother Bill Nelson, sister Shirley Rogers, and life-long best friend Peggy Barker. Survived by her sons Greg (Tommee) and Jeff (Gay); sister Betty Smith; brothers Gerald Nelson, Don Nelson and Steve Nelson; grandchildren Josh (Lauren), Jamie (Carolyn), Jeffrey (Lindsay), Gregory (Brittney), and Afton (Bobby); great grandchildren Camden, Ty, Taylor, Savana, Brayden, Jaelyn, and Mason. Mom, Grandma, Aunt Mary, Mary Lou, loved yoga, gardening and especially traveling! She never missed a softball, soccer or baseball game and was there for every life event for her family. She taught us all the meaning of family and unconditional love. May her love live on through each of us. Funeral services will be held at Mount Vernon Memorial on Saturday, February 1st at 2pm. Celebration of Life will follow directly after at Greg and Tommee Linker's, 6604 18th St, Rio Linda.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 26, 2020