Mary Lou Trujillo was born to Herman and Edna (Carpenter) Moffet on July 26, 1932 in Oklahoma and passed away on January 17, 2019 in Lincoln, CA. Mary is preceded in death by her brothers and sister; Clara Moffet, Herman C. Moffet, Willard Moffet, Gene Moffet, Kendall Moffet, and Max Moffet, and joined soon after by her sister Ethel O. Murray. Mary Lou is survived by her husband of 62 years, Rayned W. Trujillo and son's Kevin R. Trujillo, Anthony W. Trujillo and Donald C. (Sharon) Trujillo and five grandchildren Lauren, Jason, Sarah, Timothy and Katelyn. Mary enjoyed traveling the world as well as being an avid gardener where her front yard was featured in the local paper. Mary spent many hours over the years doing volunteer work through the Catholic church and with the Gleaners. Mary made many friends through the St Joseph's Catholic Church and during her daily walks through the neighborhood in Lincoln, CA. Mary's final services will be held in private with family members. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .

