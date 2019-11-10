Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Bellefleur. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Tuesday, October 29, 2019 Mary Louise Bellefleur passed away peacefully in her home with her daughters by her side. Mary was born on January 16, 1944 in Oakland, California to Gladys Ana Bellefleur and George Martin Bellefleur. Her family lived in Napa, California where she attended Mount George Elementary, Napa Junior High, and Napa High School. To pursue her degree, Mary moved to Sacramento, California where she attended and was employed by California State University of Sacramento. She obtained a Bachelors of Science in Business Administration in 1975 and a Masters of Arts in Education in 1997. Mary began her career as a Student Assistant and retired as the Director of Education Programs in 2002. During her 25 years of service at the university, she met her husband Dr. Gregg Campbell and they married in October 1999. Mary will be remembered for her infectious laugh, her stories, her strength, and her dedication and love for her family and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Gregg M Campbell, her father, George Martin Bellefleur, her mother, Gladys Ana Bellefleur, and her sister, Virginia Irene Schutz. She is survived by her daughters' Michele Louise Kesner and Melinda (Mindy) Ann King, her grandchildren Meagan Christine Myers and James Raymond (JR) King, great grandchildren Ava Rose Myers and Emma Louise Myers, and her niece, nephew, great nephews, and cousins who she loved so dearly. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi located at 1066 26th Street, Sacramento, California at 10:00 o'clock a.m.

