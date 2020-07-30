Mary Louise Bonomo was born on June 29, 1930 in Pittsburg, Pennsyslvania. Mary Lou died in Vacaville, Calif. on July 22, 2020 after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her parents (Charles T. and Julia A. Warriner), step-mother Mary A. O'Connor Warriner, and beloved husband of 46.5 years, Anthony Bonomo. She is survived by her beloved children, Sharon and Richard A. (Yolanda), grandson Antonio Manuel, and granddaughter RosaLynda Marie. She is also survived by the daughters (Royea, and Julie) of her dear friend Johnny Radke. Mary Lou worked for the Sacramento School District as a teacher's assistant. Prior to that she worked for Wells Fargo Bank. After retirement she enjoyed cooking, eating her favorite Mexican food, and entertaining friends and family alongside her husband. She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Sacramento. In her later years, she enjoyed her grandchildren, as well as Royea and Julie's children. Mary Lou instantly became a loyal friend to anyone who needed a friend. She loved people, she loved life. She was a faithful Godly woman. She was selfless, and displayed unconditional love to everyone. Mary Lou was a fun person who had a loud and contagious laugh. If you had the honor to know her, you had a friend for life. A private Visitation to be held at Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home On Saturday August 1, 2020 from 12pm to 1pm at 5401 folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95819. Recitation of the rosary will be held at 1pm with a graveside service to follow at 2pm at St Mary's Catholic Cemetery 6700 21st Ave., Sacramento, CA 95820.



