Mary Louise McMullen Budde Bufkin passed away on September 11 at the age of 104. She was born in Oakland California on August 21, 1915 and passed away in Citrus Heights. She is survived by husband Francis Bufkin, son Michael McMullen, daughter-in-law Betsy McMullen and Mary Bufkin Baisley, as well as 11 grandchildren. Mary was a school secretary for 25 years and was active in the Carmichael Elks Emblem Club. A celebration of her life will be held on October 21 at noon at Carmichael Elks Club, 5631 Cypress Avenue, Carmichael. Thank you to Sun Oak Assisted Living and Memory Care for 14 years of loving care.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 17, 2019