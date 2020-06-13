Mary Louise "Maryl" Hurley - beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and mother-in-law - passed away peacefully May 31, 2020 in Orangevale, CA at the age of 98. Maryl was born on July 29, 1921 in Syracuse, NY to Richard and Gertrude McEntee. The eldest of six children, she would help care for her sisters and brothers in what would lay the foundation for a life of caring for others. On October 10, 1942 she married Lawrence J. Skiddy at the Roman Catholic Chapel at Fort Benning, GA. Skiddy, a United States Army Lieutenant, was killed in action in November, 1944 as allied forces advanced through France. Their son, Lawrence would be born on February 6, 1945. Maryl would later marry John F. Hurley on April 7, 1947 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Syracuse. John would adopt Lawrence, and together he and Maryl would go on to have 9 more children and establish a bond that would last 49 years. She would display remarkable levels of kindness and patience as she cared for John in his later years until his passing in 1996. Maryl would tap a boundless supply of energy and a deep reservoir of love to not only raise 10 children but to give each of them her individual attention. She shared a lifetime of wisdom and real-world experiences with them as a foundation for their growth. In addition to raising her own children, she also welcomed a number of young, single mothers into her home and provided them with a nurturing environment, a sympathetic ear, and child- raising advice. Maryl's work ethic, creative problem solving, empathy, and unrivaled organizational and time management skills would have made her a prized executive in the business world. She could truly transform chaos into calm. She was also passionate about all things beautiful, especially when it came to her home. She spent hours in the garden, planting and pruning to create an inviting environment. Inside the home is where Maryl truly thrived, however. She had a keen eye for design and decorating that made her home a warm and welcoming place for family and friends. In her later years, Maryl continued her passions for gardening and home décor, enjoyed reading and listening to music, and spent significant time with her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Maryl is predeceased by her husband, John F. Hurley, and sons Lawrence S. Hurley and John G. Hurley. She is survived by sons, Brian Hurley, David Hurley, John R. Hurley, Patrick Hurley and Michael Hurley; daughters, Maureen Morrison, Marilynn Tenney, and Carol Harrison. Contributions in Maryl's memory may be made to American River Hospice, 1451 River Park Drive, Suite 241, Sacramento, CA, 95815, 916-242-4600, www.ahrssac.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 13, 2020.