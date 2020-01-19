Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Morrow. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Louise (Hannah) Morrow passed peacefully Dec. 9, 2019 in Sacramento CA, with family at her side. Mary Lou was born in Lewistown, Montana on June 3, 1926. She always said that she felt like her life had been blessed with wonderful friends and family. At 6 weeks old, Mary Lou's family moved from Montana to California, living in various rural areas over the years. She graduated from Taft High School and went to college at UC Berkeley. There she met John Morrow and they were soon engaged. During the summer of '46, John went south to work for the State Forestry and Mary Lou transferred to San Jose State College to further her art skills. Mary Lou was an artist in oils and acrylics and sold her paintings at art shows, as well as on request. She taught painting privately and in group sessions. Mary Lou also taught as a substitute teacher in elementary schools, authored "Help for Substitute Teachers" (a teacher idea book), and wrote several articles. She volunteered at Plumas District Hospital in the gift show as an Auxiliary Art Chairman. She was strong in her faith and active in her community churches. Mary Lou enjoyed painting, trailer traveling with her husband (John), and retirement in Graeagle where they enjoyed 20 years of great times with friends and family. Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Linda Cuddy; sons David Michael Morrow and J ohn Morrow; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. Memorial services will be held on January 25, 2020 at 2pm. Location: Journey Church, 450 Blue Ravine Rd. Folsom, CA

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close