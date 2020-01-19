Mary Louise (Hannah) Morrow passed peacefully Dec. 9, 2019 in Sacramento CA, with family at her side. Mary Lou was born in Lewistown, Montana on June 3, 1926. She always said that she felt like her life had been blessed with wonderful friends and family. At 6 weeks old, Mary Lou's family moved from Montana to California, living in various rural areas over the years. She graduated from Taft High School and went to college at UC Berkeley. There she met John Morrow and they were soon engaged. During the summer of '46, John went south to work for the State Forestry and Mary Lou transferred to San Jose State College to further her art skills. Mary Lou was an artist in oils and acrylics and sold her paintings at art shows, as well as on request. She taught painting privately and in group sessions. Mary Lou also taught as a substitute teacher in elementary schools, authored "Help for Substitute Teachers" (a teacher idea book), and wrote several articles. She volunteered at Plumas District Hospital in the gift show as an Auxiliary Art Chairman. She was strong in her faith and active in her community churches. Mary Lou enjoyed painting, trailer traveling with her husband (John), and retirement in Graeagle where they enjoyed 20 years of great times with friends and family. Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Linda Cuddy; sons David Michael Morrow and J ohn Morrow; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. Memorial services will be held on January 25, 2020 at 2pm. Location: Journey Church, 450 Blue Ravine Rd. Folsom, CA
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 19, 2020