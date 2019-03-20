Mary Mann was born in Honokaa Hawaii on October 15, 1919. She was the eldest of 7 children, beloved mother of 3 James DeRego (John) of Hawaii, John DeRego of Roseville and Linda Norris (David) of Roseville. She settled in Roseville with her husband Clayton Mann in 1964 and lived in Roseville until her passing on March 10, 2019. She is survived by her 3 children, 2 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 2, 2019 11:00 am at Cirby Hill Clubhouse 200 Cirby Hills Dr. Roseville, CA. 95678.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 20, 2019