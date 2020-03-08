Mary was born on November 12, 1949 in Terre Haute, IN. She passed away February 18, 2020 in Sacramento, CA, where she resided for 68 years. She was the first born to Lawrence and Margaret Anderson, both of whom have passed. She is the big sister to Lawrence (Larry) deceased, Linda, Dennis, Diane, Kathie and Kevin. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. She was an avid SF Giants fan and loved cats. A 1967 graduate of Highlands High School and Sac State College. She also worked many years for the State of California. A Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday March 15th at 3pm at Trinity Cathedral on 27th and Capital. Remembrance to a .

