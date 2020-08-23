Mary Damore, born in Los Angeles County on September 3, 1928 passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020 in Sacramento. Mary attended Gridley Union High School and then went on to graduate with a BA in General Elementary Education from Chico State College in 1956. She had a passion for teaching and loved her work as a public and Catholic elementary school teacher until her retirement. In 1988, she married Milton Damore, who she met while attending St. Ignatius Catholic Church. In retirement, they enjoyed traveling together to many places. She enjoyed knitting hats for neonatal babies, loved to paint, read and enjoyed her cats and spending time with family. Mary was preceded in death by her sister Virginia Owen and nephew Benny Owen. She is survived by her loving husband, Milton, son Glenn Seymour, niece Lani Walters, step- children, Marianne Jackson, Elizabeth Mitchell (Michael) and Thomas Damore, 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Special and loving thanks to Ana Nelson, Mary's wonderful caregiver. Private interment services will be held August 27th at Gridley-Biggs Cemetery in Gridley, CA.



