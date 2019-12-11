Mary Martinez long time Sacramento resident was called home by the Lord at age 98. Mary spent the last years of her life in Pahrump Nevada and was surrounded by family when she passed. She was preceded in death by two infant daughters and three sons Mike Martinez, Gabriel "Buddy" Martinez, and Richard Martinez (Mary). She is survived by three daughters Rachael Feusi (Richard), Victoria Valdez (Tony), and Patricia Armendariz (Elias). As well as 17 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and 24 great-great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at Sacramento Memorial Lawn 6100 Stockton Blvd Sacramento CA 95824. Viewing 11:00am funeral service to follow at 11:30am.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 11, 2019