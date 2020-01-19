On New Years Eve, our Valentine girl, Mary was called to Heaven. Preceded in death by her husband, Manuel. She is survived by her sons Henry, (Wendy) and Alexander. Also her precious grandsons Carlos, (Lindsey) and Benjamin. The rosary will be recited at St. Mary's Church 1333 58th St., Sacramento, CA 95819 on Thursday, 1/23/2020 at 7pm. A mass will be said the following morning at St. Mary's Church at 10:30am. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA 95820. A celebration of life to follow at Knights Hall 5961 Newman Court, Sacramento, CA 95819 at 1pm.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 19, 2020