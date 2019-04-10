Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Mary Michael Murphy. View Sign

Sister Mary Michael Murphy died at Mercy McMahon Terrace, Sacramento on April 8, 2019. She had been a Sister of Mercy for 69 years. Daughter of the late James and Julia (Nolan), she was born in Tullow, County Carlow, Ireland. She entered the Sisters of Mercy in Auburn in 1949 and professed final vows in 1956. Blessed with native business and leadership gifts, she spent twelve years in bookkeeping and data processing at the Mercy Hospitals in Sacramento and Redding. This was followed by more than twenty years as the finance officer for the Sisters of Mercy Auburn. She was a member of the leadership team for eight years. She spent fourteen years in mission services in the Mercy Hospitals in Redding and Mount Shasta. She retired to the Sisters of Mercy in Auburn in 2008. She is predeceased by her sister, Maura Nolan, brother Miceal, and is survived by her sister, Brenda (Jim) Farrell; brother, Seamus (Lyla), sister-in-law June; many nieces, nephews and their families; many friends and her community of the Sisters of Mercy. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11 at 10:00am. Vigil service will be on Wednesday, April 10 at 7:00 pm. All services will be at Our Lady of Mercy Chapel, 535 Sacramento Street, Auburn. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Citrus Heights. Memorials may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy WMW Community, 535 Sacramento Street, Auburn, CA 95603. Arrangements by W.F. Gormley & Sons, Family Owned Since 1897.

Sister Mary Michael Murphy died at Mercy McMahon Terrace, Sacramento on April 8, 2019. She had been a Sister of Mercy for 69 years. Daughter of the late James and Julia (Nolan), she was born in Tullow, County Carlow, Ireland. She entered the Sisters of Mercy in Auburn in 1949 and professed final vows in 1956. Blessed with native business and leadership gifts, she spent twelve years in bookkeeping and data processing at the Mercy Hospitals in Sacramento and Redding. This was followed by more than twenty years as the finance officer for the Sisters of Mercy Auburn. She was a member of the leadership team for eight years. She spent fourteen years in mission services in the Mercy Hospitals in Redding and Mount Shasta. She retired to the Sisters of Mercy in Auburn in 2008. She is predeceased by her sister, Maura Nolan, brother Miceal, and is survived by her sister, Brenda (Jim) Farrell; brother, Seamus (Lyla), sister-in-law June; many nieces, nephews and their families; many friends and her community of the Sisters of Mercy. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11 at 10:00am. Vigil service will be on Wednesday, April 10 at 7:00 pm. All services will be at Our Lady of Mercy Chapel, 535 Sacramento Street, Auburn. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Citrus Heights. Memorials may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy WMW Community, 535 Sacramento Street, Auburn, CA 95603. Arrangements by W.F. Gormley & Sons, Family Owned Since 1897. Funeral Home W.F. Gormley & Sons

2015 Capitol Ave

Sacramento , CA 95811

(916) 443-6513 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close