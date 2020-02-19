Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Morton Mulcahy Hackett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Hackett passed away Saturday morning surrounded by her family. Mary is survived by her Father John Morton, Husband Pete Hackett, Daughter Monica Elderd, Step Children Chris and Megan Hackett and Granddaughters Allison Hackett and Paisley Mae Elderd. Mary lived a life full of love. She grew up boating on Lake Englebrite where she met her first husband Dave Mulcahy, together they enjoyed boating for 25 years. Mary continued her love for boating even after her stroke and sailed with The Association of Disabled Sailors (BAADS). Mary and her husband were avid golfers spending their days at Wildhawk Golf Course in Davis. While the last 5 years of Mary's life were not ideal in dealing with the lasting effects from her stroke she continued to golf with her stroke group at Haggin Oaks, visit with friends, travel and enjoy life the best she could always with her husband / caregiver by her side. Mary's contagious laugh and outgoing personality will be missed by so many. A celebration of life will be held March 8th from 11-2 at the Sacramento Yacht Club.

