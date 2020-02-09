Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary-Nell (Donovan) Eichsteadt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary-Nell Donovan Eichsteadt passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 27, 2019, one month after her 73rd birthday. She had spent a wonderful week of Christmas in Grass Valley surrounded by family, enjoying the holiday and all the festivities it brings, before driving back to Chico, and suffered a massive heart attack shortly after she arrived home. Nell, as she was known to her friends and family, was born on November 27, 1946 in Buffalo, NY. She was the daughter of Edith Kinnard Donovan and John Joseph Donovan. It is my belief, that growing up in South Buffalo, where they could have coined the phrase "walking to school in 9 feet of snow and a blizzard" gave her grit, and the determination to become the smart, self made woman she was. Nell had a bigger than life personality, you could be guaranteed a good time when she was with you. Nell was a natural beauty, and she lit up the room when she entered it. Good hearted to her core, she loved to laugh, and had a very witty sense of humor. Nell was a kind and giving person, there were no limits on the help she would offer to a friend. She was patient and tolerant, but "would not suffer fools" as she would tease. You always knew where you stood with her, and she would tell you like it is, but in a way that somehow felt like a compliment, even if it weren't one. Nell was a very smart woman, she would have done well on "Jeopardy!" she was the queen of random facts and just a wealth of knowledge, I am fairly certain she knew absolutely everything. She graduated from South Park High School, Buffalo NY in 1964, and began a job with a local high end department store L.L. Berger, which increased her love of fashion, and helped develop her knack for marketing and advertising. This was a stepping stone of her lifelong career as a Marketing and Advertising Sales Executive. Nell worked for many amazing companies including: The Statler Hilton of Buffalo NY, Ellis, Singer, Webb & Associates of Buffalo NY, The Sacramento Bee of Sacramento CA, The Original Home and Garden Show of Sacramento CA, Home Improvement & Remodeling Magazine of Sacramento CA, just to name a few. Although she enjoyed many successes in business, the thing she was most proud of were all the interesting people, and friendships she developed along the way. Nell married Gordon Stuart McPherson on July 22, 1966, and from that union produced an only daughter, me, Kimberley. Although the marriage did not last very long, the friendship, and coparenting, lasted a lifetime. I was always so proud of how they interacted, putting all differences aside for the best interest of me. During her early years as a mother, she used the phrase "children should be seen and not heard" a lot. Nell was remarried in 1978, and that moved her to Sacramento Ca. She enjoyed the warm weather from the comfort of air conditioning, and the delta breeze in the evenings. She loved visiting San Francisco, and enjoyed many things around the Sacramento area. Nell spent the last few years of her life in Chico Ca. When Grandchildren were born she was referred to as "Grand" because "Mrs Eichsteadt was just too formal." Grand instilled many life lessons into her grandchildren, table manners were important to her, so she taught them to "always use a napkin" and "use your fork and knife" along with "chew with your mouth closed" and when asked why, she had a standard answer of "because it's civilized." Because of her, we all know how to properly set a table and which fork to use. Nell loved spending time with her grandchildren. She played endless board games, card games, and Yahtzee, with the grandkids and their friends. She loved hearing about the latest accomplishments in their school, sports and activities. Nell lived her life to the fullest, she didn't live within any boundaries, or with any limitations to what she wanted to do. Nell loved her family, and friends. She loved buying the latest and greatest offered on QVC and HSN, she enjoyed her "Alexa" and talked to her and played the games. Nell loved to read, and she loved mobster movies such as Goodfellas and The Godfather, one of her favorite quotes was "leave the gun, take the cannoli" which I think is a true reflection of who she was. Nell will be missed. Nell is survived by her brother John Donovan(Barbara) and his children Kelly and Kristen. Her daughter, Kim Black Phillips (Erik) and her children Paul "Trey" Black (Echo), Faith and William. Great grandchildren Travis and Pearl. Nell never wanted a funeral, because she said "there would never be a place big enough to fit all my family and friends." A celebration of life will be held, time and place to be determined.

