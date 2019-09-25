Mary Nobuko Tsukiji passed away on September 2, 2019 at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her parents, Yoshitaro and Kiwa Sonoda, her husband, Henry Kyoske Tsukiji, and her sisters, Kathleen Shimada and Lily Hananouchi. She is survived by her sister, Bess Teru Chang, and brother Frank Sonoda, daughters, Nancy (Mike) Reuter and Karen (Frank) DeYoung and son Glenn Tsukiji, grandchildren: Heather and Kyle (Michelle) DeYoung and Lindsey and Glenn Reuter; great-grandchildren: Elias Perez, Karen and Edwin Rebollar and Micah DeYoung and many nieces and nephews. Mary worked for the State Department of Social Welfare (now the Department of Social Services) and retired from the State Board of Prison Terms after over 35 years of service. She enjoyed working out in the yard, crocheting, knitting, card-making, ceramics, doll-making, Ikebana, cooking, and watching grandkids with their various activities. The family wishes to extend their thanks and appreciation to all the staff at Fair Oaks Estates. Services were held at the Sacramento Buddhist Church on September 20, 2019.

