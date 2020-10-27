Mary Quadros
March 7, 1924 - October 23, 2020
Sacramento, California - Mary passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on October 23, 2020, surrounded by the comfort and love of her family and her caretaker, Tori. Mary Ann Quadros was born on March 7, 1924, in Sacramento, California and graduated from Sacramento High School in 1942.
On August 22, 1943, she married George Quadros and they remained happily married for 61 years until George's passing on March 12, 2005. Mary lived nearly 70 years in their home in the Arden Park area of Sacramento. She worked for 34 years as an executive secretary for the State Board of Equalization. She had many pastimes over her years including bowling, playing bridge, and being a member of the "Pink Ladies" club at Campus Commons Golf Course.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Sarah Bua; her four brothers Tony, Carlo, Bennie and Babe Bua; as well as her loving husband George Quadros. Mary is survived by her two daughters, Jo Ann Greene (spouse Jim) and Susan Franzella (spouse Gary) as well as her sister, Nina Burns. Mary is beloved by her many grandchildren (6) and great-grandchildren (10) and is affectionately referred to as Nanie.
As a mother, she was loving and caring. As a friend and sibling, she was supportive and maintained close relationships throughout her lifetime. As Nanie, she was generous and proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And to all, she was humorous, playful, and possessed an unmatched zest for life and optimism.
For the past 50 years, Mary enjoyed staying at her cabin in South Lake Tahoe, the location of many fond family memories. Donations in her honor can be made to the League to Save Lake Tahoe (www.KeepTahoeBlue.org
) or a charity of your choice
.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29 (5:00-7:00 pm) and Friday, October 30 (9:00-11:00 am) at Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home (5401 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento). A memorial service will be held at St. Ignatius Loyola Parish (3235 Arden Way, Sacramento) on Friday, October 30 at noon.