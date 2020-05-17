Mary Gertrude (Serpa) Rexwinkle, 93, a loving mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister and aunt passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 13, 2020. Mary was born in San Luis Obispo, CA, on June 29, 1926, the oldest of four children. In 1941 she became Festa Queen for the Portuguese Holy Spirit Society of San Luis Obispo. She graduated from San Luis Obispo High School in 1944. She was the head cashier for the three movie theaters in San Luis Obispo and later went to work for Pacific Bell Telephone Company (AT&T). On April 28, 1946, she married her high school sweetheart, John Powell, and moved to San Francisco before later moving to Mountain View. On December 10, 1950, she moved her family to Roseville, CA and in July of 1952 she started working for the Southern Pacific Railroad, which became known to her family as her bread and butter. A short time later, she and John Powell were divorced and in 1970 she married Lyle Rexwinkle. After 36 years of working she retired. During her retirement she traveled to Alaska, Washington, D.C., Hawaii, Rhode Island, Kansas, New Orleans, Rome, and many other places in between. Mary loved bowling, camping, traveling, and most of all spending time with her family. Her mastery of the chicken dance and hokey pokey has been passed down through the generations. She was a member of the National Association of Railway Business Women, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, the Women of the Moose, Catholic Ladies Relief Society, Altar Society, TOPS Club, The Arc, and the Portuguese Holy Spirit Society of San Luis Obispo. Over the years Mary did a lot of volunteer work for the St. Vincent de Paul center, St. Rose Ministry, St. Rose Catholic Church, and often volunteered as a yard duty at George Cirby Elementary School. Mary was preceded in death by two children, Margaret Brown (William) and James aka Jimmy Rexwinkle, as well as her brother Edwin Serpa and sister Dora Carpenter. She is survived by four children, John Powell (Wanda), Bill Powell (Denise), David Powell (Stephanie), and Joyce Gutierrez (Robert), 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, sister Lucille Ferraro and many lifelong friends. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a Rosary and Catholic Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Lambert Funeral Home in Roseville. Please visit their website at dignitymemorial.com for updated information on Rosary and Funeral dates for Mary.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 17, 2020.