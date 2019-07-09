Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Rose Klopp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Rose Klopp, 95, peacefully passed away on July 1, 2019 in Folsom, California. Even in her final years, she had an active mind, a sweet tooth, and loved \to share stories with her friends and family. Mary Rose was born to James and Ann Babicky on September 3, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois. As a child she attended Chicago Public Schools and would scare her teachers by bringing snakes to class. Mary Rose and her younger sister, the late Betsy Hornung, had a pleasant childhood, filled with swimming and ice cream. Mary met her sweetheart, Lt. Colonel Harold "Kip" William Klopp, in high school and they were married shortly after she graduated on August 26, 1942. As evidence of her everlasting love for Kip, she saved a dance card from 1940, completely filled by her one and only love. As a wife and a homemaker, she proudly supported her U.S. Air Force pilot through WWII and lived around the world through his distinguished career. They welcomed their first son, James Ever Klopp on July 16, 1943. Being a military family, they traveled and moved frequently, and while living in Japan, they welcomed their second son, Robert William Klopp on February 28, 1954. The family of four moved back stateside and their third child, Betsy Lee Kraft was born on April 1, 1956 in Virginia. Throughout their 68 years of marriage, Mary and Kip spent time living in Chicago, Texas, Virginia, Japan, California, Arizona, New Zealand, Nevada, and more, ultimately landing in Cameron Park, CA where they lived out their retirement participating in many charitable organizations. Mary Rose was very dedicated to the Ride to Walk organization, helping disabled children build the strength to walk though therapeutic horse riding. Mary volunteered for over 20 years at Blue Oak Elementary School, assisting in classrooms and with special needs children. Mary's devotion to children was extended to Light of the Hills Lutheran Church, where as a member of the congregation, she spent many years assisting with the Sunday School. Mary was an active member of the International Lions Club, with numerous jaunts around the world to attend international conferences. From 1989-1990, Mary proudly served as president of the Foothill Lioness Club. Grandma loved and spoiled her grandchildren, Lisa Michelle Menante and her husband Darin, the late Krista Louise Klopp, Heather Kip Collins and her husband Sean, Lindsey Ann Kraft, Sean Michael Kraft, and Randall James. Her love grew exponentially with the addition of great-grandchildren, Madison Krista Menante, Joshua Aidan Menante, and Margot Rose Collins. Aunt Mary's love extended to her niece Carolyn Casey and her family. In joining her late husband in heaven, Great Grandma Mary Rose passes her love of bulldogs, milkshakes, roses, kiwis, hats, lions, frogs, and God to her surviving family; son Robert Klopp, daughter Betsy Kraft, daughter-in-law Dorothy "Susie" Klopp, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered by all. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Light of the Hills Lutheran Church at 3100 Rodeo Rd, Cameron Park, CA 95682 with a reception to follow at the church. Pastor Alan Sommer will officiate the ceremony. Till the end of time, long as roses bloom in May My love for you will grow deeper with every passing day. Perry Como

