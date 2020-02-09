Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ruth Barash. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ruth Barash passed away peacefully December 16th, 2019. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, her 3 daughters and her husband of 67 years were with her during her final days. Mary Ruth was 89 years old. She lost a seven year battle with dementia. Born in Tyler Texas, January 10, 1930. Her parents were Ruth Starnes Kidd and Charles Gerard Kidd. Her family moved to Houston where Mary Ruth spent most of her early years. Mary Ruth attended San Marcos Baptist Academy and Texas State University, San Marcos Texas. She worked as a stewardess for Trans Texas Airlines which was later acquired by Continental Airlines. Mary Ruth met her husband, Arnold "Jerry" Barash on a visit to Wenatchee, Washington with her mother and step father, Donald S McCord. Mary Ruth married husband Jerry in June 1952 in Wenatchee where they lived for 12 years. Mary Ruth was a busy homemaker while raising her three daughters, Dianne, Joan, and Nanci. The family moved to California in 1964 where Jerry was employed as a General Manager for Hyatt Hotels. The family moved to Rancho Bernardi in San Diego where they resided for more than 40 years. While living in Rancho Bernardo, Mary Ruth served as a volunteer in a facility caring for battered women and also as a volunteer in an assisted living facility. To be closer to her extended family, a final move to an assisted facility in Sacramento was mode in 2018. She is survived by her husband, Arnold "Jerry" Barash, daughters, Dianne, Joan, and Nanci. She was preceded in death by grandson Matthew Jay Boal. Surviving grandchildren are Lindsay Kellogg, Elizabeth Cashion, Collin Miller, Nicholas Vietti, Joseph Vietti and seven great grandchildren.

Mary Ruth Barash passed away peacefully December 16th, 2019. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, her 3 daughters and her husband of 67 years were with her during her final days. Mary Ruth was 89 years old. She lost a seven year battle with dementia. Born in Tyler Texas, January 10, 1930. Her parents were Ruth Starnes Kidd and Charles Gerard Kidd. Her family moved to Houston where Mary Ruth spent most of her early years. Mary Ruth attended San Marcos Baptist Academy and Texas State University, San Marcos Texas. She worked as a stewardess for Trans Texas Airlines which was later acquired by Continental Airlines. Mary Ruth met her husband, Arnold "Jerry" Barash on a visit to Wenatchee, Washington with her mother and step father, Donald S McCord. Mary Ruth married husband Jerry in June 1952 in Wenatchee where they lived for 12 years. Mary Ruth was a busy homemaker while raising her three daughters, Dianne, Joan, and Nanci. The family moved to California in 1964 where Jerry was employed as a General Manager for Hyatt Hotels. The family moved to Rancho Bernardi in San Diego where they resided for more than 40 years. While living in Rancho Bernardo, Mary Ruth served as a volunteer in a facility caring for battered women and also as a volunteer in an assisted living facility. To be closer to her extended family, a final move to an assisted facility in Sacramento was mode in 2018. She is survived by her husband, Arnold "Jerry" Barash, daughters, Dianne, Joan, and Nanci. She was preceded in death by grandson Matthew Jay Boal. Surviving grandchildren are Lindsay Kellogg, Elizabeth Cashion, Collin Miller, Nicholas Vietti, Joseph Vietti and seven great grandchildren. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close