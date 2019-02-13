Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Born Sept. 2nd, 1928 to Gilbert L. and Gertrude S. Stout in Urbana, Illinois, and passed Feb. 7th, 2019. Her parents brought Mary to Sacramento in 1930 when her father joined California's Bureau of Plant Pathology, where he eventually became Chief. Mary graduated from McClatchy High School in 1946. She obtained an AA degree from Sacramento Jr. College, and then attended Sacramento State, later transferring to San Jose State, and graduating in May 1950 with a B.A. in Music and minor in Psychology. After college, Mary worked for the Army Corps of Engineers, and through Tamarack Ski Club, met and then married Robert J. Lovell in 1953. After short times in Fresno and San Francisco, they returned to Sacramento in 1956 to start a family, raising three sons. They became active supporters of Boy Scout Troop One (proud parents of three Eagle Scouts) and fostered in each of them a unique appreciation of the wonders of the world through music, art, and science. In 1969, Mary began a career as a private piano teacher that impacted students both young and old for over forty years. She studied classical piano with Adolph Baller (accompanist for Yehudi Menuhin), jazz organ with Jerry Murphy, Ethel Sleeper Brett, Leland Ralph, and George Barr, and pop organ with Bill Thompson of Woodland Hills, CA. She was a professional accompanist for many years. Mary served on the Boards of Traveller's Aid, Symphony League, Opera Guild, and was a member of the Sacramento chapters of Daughters of the American Revolution, Mu Phi Epsilon professional music fraternity, and the Music Teachers' Assn. of California. Her hobby was breeding, showing, and field training of Labrador Retrievers with many proud owners of her puppies finding homes throughout the US, which she lovingly raised and socialized. She belonged to the Marin Retriever Club, Golden Gate Lab Club, and Sierra Vista Lab Club. Mary is survived by sons Brian (Lynn Ritts), Randy (Gale), Brett (Karen), grandchildren Anders (Danielle), Crosby, Sam, and Sydney Lovell, step granddaughters Amanda Prather and Shanna (Erik) Rogers and great-grandchildren Charley Rose & Trenton Prather, Emma & Macie Rogers, and Brooks Lovell. Her family would like to thank the staff at Palm Valley Care for their thoughtful and compassionate care over the final five years of her life. Viewing Friday, Feb 15th, 1 - 4pm at George L. Klumpp Chapel of Flowers, 2691 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Mu Phi Epsilon Foundation (

2691 Riverside Boulevard

Sacramento , CA 95818

