Mary S. Zamora
Mary S. Zamora, 88, passed away on July 30, 2020, in Sacramento. Born on April 18, 1932, in Sacramento, CA, daughter of Jose and Patrosina Valdez. She belonged to St. Joseph's Church and loved being with her family. She is survived by her husband, Aristeo R. Zamora, sharing 65 years of marriage; her children Leticia Zamora, Daniel Zamora (Tracie) and Rosalie Zamora; her grandchildren and great grandchildren; her brothers and sisters, Carmen Moralez (Jim), Rose Basurto (Mike), Raymond Valdez (Josie), Tony Valdez (Joanne), Jenny Jimenez, and Gloria Ledesma (George) and preceded in the death by her sister Alice Ledesma and brothers Rudy, Robert, Richard and John Valdez. There will be a Mass on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 11am at the Holy Family Shrine at St. Mary's Cemetery and Funeral Center, in Sacramento. On Friday, August 14, 2020, at 9am there will be a burial at St. Mary's. Due to COVID-19 please bring your mask.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 7, 2020.
