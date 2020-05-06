Mary Semoni passed away peacefully in her home in Sacramento, CA on April 24, 2020, surrounded by family. She was 90 years old. Mary was born in Bronx, New York to Pasquale and Maria DeKellis on May 31,1929, and grew up in Newark, New Jersey. Her only brother, Gus DeKellis, of Sacramento, preceded her in passing on May 19, 2008. Mary was a loving wife of 63 years to her husband Ben Semoni, who passed away on Dec. 16, 2012. Mary was 18 years old when she met Ben while he was stationed in the U.S. Army at Fort Monmouth, NJ. They met while on the boardwalk at Long Branch. Mary often said that this was the best day of her life. They were married in 1949 and returned to Ben's hometown of Sacramento. Soon afterwards her family relocated to Sacramento. A devoted mother, Mary is survived by her two children, Wayne Semoni and Carolyn Sojak, and her extended family, Sue Muschetto and Darko Sojak. Most of Mary's career was spent working for the California Department of Consumer Affairs. She was a member of the American Slavic Social Club. Mary's final resting place will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA, next to her husband. Private burial will be held. Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. Mary had a great energy, a big heart, and was a lot of fun. She will be missed.



