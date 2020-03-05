With sadden hearts the family of Mary Sharon Boyd announces her peaceful passing on January 13, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Boyd, her daughter, Laurie Garcia, and son-in-law, Louie Guerra. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Mary Garcia-Guerra, son Michael Boyd (Naomi), stepsons Rick Boyd (Danice) and Scott Boyd, and her sisters Jo Ann Noble (Dennis) and Lynn McIntyre (Gerald). She also is survived by several of her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sharon was born in Sacramento on December 28, 1937 to Reuben and Roberta Gentner. She grew up in the small town of Courtland, in the Sacramento River Delta Region, playing in the pear orchards of her grandfather Joseph Green and great-grandmother, Mary Jane Green. She moved to Merritt Island, across the river from Courtland to an adobe brick home built by her parents. This home became the center of many swim parties and family celebrations. Sharon moved to the Greenhaven area to raise her children and worked for many years in the investment industry. She worked her way from clerical positions to obtain her Series 7 general securities license to handle fixed income and block trades for large portfolios. As Sharon requested, her family will hold private services for her. To honor her philanthropic nature, the family suggests charitable donations to Heifer International or the Sacramento River Delta Historical Society.

